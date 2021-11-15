Man Group plc Has $2.90 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Ashland Global worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $106.29 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

