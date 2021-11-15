Man Group plc Invests $3.04 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $206.54 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.81.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,732 shares of company stock worth $129,149,843 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

