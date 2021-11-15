Man Group plc Purchases 64,400 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

