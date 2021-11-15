Man Group plc Sells 2,457 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 127,968 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $57.01 on Monday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

