Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a P/E ratio of 106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

