Mariner LLC Buys 214 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $114.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

