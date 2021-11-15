Mariner LLC Buys 881 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

