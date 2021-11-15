Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 452.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AON by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in AON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON opened at $300.34 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $197.86 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.80.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.