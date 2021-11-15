Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after acquiring an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,735,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $337.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

