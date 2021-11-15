Mariner LLC Sells 537 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

