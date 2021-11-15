Marlin (POND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.38 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $68.04 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00072907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00095063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,894.42 or 1.00386244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.74 or 0.07084698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

