Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 250,751 EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EHang by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

EHang stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 47.93% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

