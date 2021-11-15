Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565,737 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

