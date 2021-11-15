Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

HAS opened at $98.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

