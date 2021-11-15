Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 46,344 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG opened at $47.65 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.