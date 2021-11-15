Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 106,970 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,472,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,694 shares of company stock worth $73,141,130 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.