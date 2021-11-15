Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 646.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 118,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

