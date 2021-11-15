Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

TRV opened at $157.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

