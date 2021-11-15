Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $10.55 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 112,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 309.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 548,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 414,873 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 138.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.5% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 478,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,579,000 after buying an additional 374,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,784 shares of company stock worth $61,403,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $147.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $155.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

