Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $12.10 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 269,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE ZIM opened at $50.21 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

