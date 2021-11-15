Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.27 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

