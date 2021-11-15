Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,704 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

