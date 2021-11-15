Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,299,000.

VIG stock opened at $167.53 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $167.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

