Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $167.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.31 and a 52 week high of $167.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average of $160.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.