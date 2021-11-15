Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $178,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 18,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 167,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 5,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Visa stock opened at $214.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.19 and its 200 day moving average is $230.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

