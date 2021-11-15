Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $1,255,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,815 shares of company stock worth $54,834,650. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $355.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

