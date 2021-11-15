Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,098,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $378,431,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

