Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 11,777 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 283,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Discovery stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

