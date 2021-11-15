Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,300,000 after purchasing an additional 253,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 232,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

