Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 6,977 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after buying an additional 60,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,204,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,936,000 after buying an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

