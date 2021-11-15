Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 7.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. 10,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 686,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAXN. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $738.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

