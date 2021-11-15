McAdam LLC Buys 2,261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,737,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $302.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.94 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

