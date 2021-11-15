McAdam LLC Buys 39,187 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,187 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.85% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $31,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC opened at $43.24 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

