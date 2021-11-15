McAdam LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

