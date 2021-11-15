McAdam LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.48. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

