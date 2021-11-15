McAdam LLC Purchases New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

