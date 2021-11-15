McAdam LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $122.39 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $122.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

