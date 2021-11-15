McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

MCD opened at $250.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.50. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

