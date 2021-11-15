Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

MFCSF opened at $7.26 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.