MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Down 11.1%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 209,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,278,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$75.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.