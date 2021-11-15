MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MD. State Street Corp raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:MD opened at $28.33 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.