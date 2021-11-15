Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Merck KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $42.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

