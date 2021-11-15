MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,340 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $85.78 on Monday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

