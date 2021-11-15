MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

