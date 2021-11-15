MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 197,447 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Meritage Homes by 351.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of MTH opened at $115.21 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

