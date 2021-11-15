MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 128.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.04. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

