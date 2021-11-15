MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,158 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 866,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 264,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 62,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

