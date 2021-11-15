Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.93

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.93 and last traded at $101.93, with a volume of 145618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
