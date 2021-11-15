Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.93

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.93 and last traded at $101.93, with a volume of 145618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

