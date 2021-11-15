Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 123,040.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.05 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

