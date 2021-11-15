Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $987,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 97,895.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

WEN opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

